3 People Struck By Van Near Penn Station

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three people have been struck by a van near Penn Station in Midtown, Manhattan, the FDNY says.
The crash happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday near 32nd Street and Seventh Avenue.
Police said two women and a man were struck by a red commercial van. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
Authorities said it appeared to be an accident and the driver remained on the scene.
The driver told police the van’s floor mat got caught on the gas pedal, causing him to accidentally accelerate.
