Rangers Send 1st-Round Pick Andersson Back To Sweden

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Rangers have sent rookie center Lias Andersson back to his Swedish Hockey League club.
Andersson, who will turn 19 next month, was selected seventh overall in this year’s NHL draft and impressed during training camp. However, he was loaned back to Frolunda among the moves announced Thursday as the Rangers trimmed their roster.
Centers Vinni Lettieri and Boo Nieves and defensemen Ryan Graves and Neal Pionk were assigned to Hartford of the AHL, Bobby Farnham was released and Matt Puempel was waived.
The Rangers also announced 18-year-old center Filip Chytil earned the Lars-Erik Sjoberg Award, given to the top rookie in training camp. Chytil, selected No. 21 overall, had a goal and two assists in four preseason games.
In 42 games in Sweden last season, Andersson had 19 points (nine goals and 10 assists). The 5-foot-11, 201-pounder scored three goals in 17 games while playing for Sweden in the 2017 world juniors.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)