Remains Of World War II Marine From Brooklyn Returning Home For Burial

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The remains of a Marine killed during a World War II battle in the Pacific nearly 75 years ago are being returned to New York for burial.
A casket holding the remains of Pvt. Joseph Carbone is scheduled to arrive at JFK Airport on Friday afternoon. Funeral services are Saturday at a Brooklyn church, followed by burial in a Queens cemetery.
The 20-year-old Brooklyn native was serving with the 2nd Marine Division when he was killed during the assault on Tarawa atoll in the Gilbert Islands in November 1943. He was killed on the first day of the three-day battle.
Carbone was buried on Tarawa, but his gravesite couldn’t be found. The Pentagon announced in July his remains had been identified among those of unknowns reburied in Hawaii after the war.
Officials say the Marine’s remains are due to arrive at JFK around 1 p.m.
