Additional ‘Springsteen On Broadway’ Tickets Available Through Online Lottery

Filed Under: Broadway, Bruce Springsteen, Springsteen on Broadway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s some good news for Bruce Springsteen fans hoping to rock with “The Boss” on Broadway.

Additional tickets will be available for the sold out shows through a daily, digital lottery.

The tickets are $75 each, and there will be 26 lottery seats available for each performance.

You can enter to win up to a week before the show you’d like to see, and the drawings will be held 24 hours prior to the performance.

Previews for “Springsteen on Broadway” start next Tuesday, October 3rd at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

To learn more about the lottery and register, visit www.luckyseat.com/springsteen-broadway.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch