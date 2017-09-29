Additional ‘Springsteen On Broadway’ Tickets Available Through Online Lottery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s some good news for Bruce Springsteen fans hoping to rock with “The Boss” on Broadway.
Additional tickets will be available for the sold out shows through a daily, digital lottery.
The tickets are $75 each, and there will be 26 lottery seats available for each performance.
You can enter to win up to a week before the show you’d like to see, and the drawings will be held 24 hours prior to the performance.
Previews for “Springsteen on Broadway” start next Tuesday, October 3rd at the Walter Kerr Theatre.
To learn more about the lottery and register, visit www.luckyseat.com/springsteen-broadway.