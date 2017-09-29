CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Street Near Former Polo Grounds Site Renamed ‘Willie Mays Drive’

Filed Under: Willie Mays

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The new Willie Mays Drive was unveiled near the corner of 155th Street and Edgecome Avenue in Upper Manhattan on Friday.

The area is near where the former New York Giants great walked down the steps of the Polo Grounds and played some of his greatest games.

His son Michael lives right by the George Washington Bridge, and came to represent the Mays family.

“This is amazing for me,” he told 1010 WINS’ Juliet Papa. “We come here every year to play with the kids to this day.”

Michael’s dad used to stop and play stick ball with the neighborhood kids. Juan plays baseball for nearby Gregorio Luperon High School.

“It’s special because Willie Mays is a dream for us,” Juan told 1010 WINS. “He achieved the Major Leagues, and he gave us the responsibility to now try to be as he was.”

As long as Juan is practicing Mays’ trademark over the shoulder grab, he’s got a shot.

Also Friday, Major League Baseball named its World Series Most Valuable Player award after the legendary outfielder.

The decision was announced Friday, the 63rd anniversary of Mays’ back-to-the-plate catch in deep center field at the Polo Grounds against Cleveland’s Vic Wertz in the World Series opener. The Giants went on to sweep the Indians.

The Series MVP award began the following year, when it was won by Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher Johnny Podres.

Now 86, Mays played in 24 All-Star Games during a 22-year-career with the New York and San Francisco Giants, and the New York Mets.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

