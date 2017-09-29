Parents On Alert After Attempted Lurings Reported In Ossining, Pleasantville

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some Westchester parents are on high alert after two incidents involving strangers trying to lure children into their cars.
Earlier this week in Ossining, police said a man in a red or orange minivan drove up to a middle school girl and asked if she wanted a ride home. She walked away.
“We’re urging kids to do exactly what this student did — walk away. Don’t stop, and engage anybody, move to an area of safety,” Ossining Police Chief Kevin Sylvester said. “We’re absolutely urging parents to have their children travel in groups. There’s always safety in numbers.”
Sylvester is reassuring parents that extra police will be watching children go to and from school.
A few miles away in Pleasantville, police are also investigating an attempted luring that was reported on Tuesday.