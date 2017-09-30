2 Dead, 6 Hurt After Fire Rips Through Bronx High-Rise Apartment

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people are dead and six people are recovering in the hospital after a fire ripped through an apartment building in the Parkchester section of the Bronx early Saturday morning.

Neighbors woke up to an active scene as firefighters battled the flames that broke out on the 10th floor of the building at 1970 East Tremont Ave. just after 1 a.m.

“I could smell something burning,” neighbor Michael Criscuoli told CBS2’s Reena Roy. “Saw more fire engines than I’d ever seen.”

When smoke cleared and things got under control in the 13-story tower, police say 75-year-old John Quinones was found unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi.

“I was shocked,” building resident Barrett said. “Very, very shocked.”

A second man who wasn’t immediately identified was found deceased in the hallway.

“We saw about three of them come out on stretchers,” witness Mark D’Ambrosi said. “One of them did not look good and you can only assume the worst from that.”

Four other civilians were hurt — two in serious condition and two critical — plus two firefighters sustained minor injuries.

The city Fire Marshal’s Office will work to determine the cause of the blaze, which at this time does not appear to be suspicious.