40-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death By Pair Of Assailants In The Bronx, Cops Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 40-year-old man is dead after police say a pair of assailants attacked him in the Bronx early Saturday morning.

Police say 40-year-old Pedro Adorno was near 1317 Taylor Avenue in the Parkchester section when he was approached by the two men around 4:30 a.m.

The men proceeded to repeatedly punch and kick Adorno in the face and head.

The Bronx resident sustained lacerations to his face and a contusion to his face.

He was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The suspects fled in an unknown direction.

Police say the men they’re looking for are described as follows:

Individual 1: male, Hispanic, light complexion, approximately 30-35 years of age, last seen a green shirt with camouflage sleeves, blue jeans, and dark colored boots.

Individual 2: male, Hispanic, light complexion, approximately 30-35 years of age, last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and dark colored shoes.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74682). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

