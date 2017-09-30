9/30 CBS2 Saturday Evening Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Conditions will improve tonight with clearing skies and drier air moving in. Some spots in the area, especially on Long Island, saw some heavy showers & thunderstorms this afternoon…but we won’t have any of that for the next week to come!
It’ll get downright chilly tonight with temps falling to 51 in NYC, 40s for the ‘burbs, and even some 30s well north & west! Couple that with a breeze from the north and it’ll definitely be an autumn chill tonight!
Tomorrow will undoubtedly be the better of the two weekend days – blue skies, crisp breezes, and seasonable temperatures right around 70 degrees. After that, we’ll have more sunshine with a slight warmup to near 80 by the time we get to Thursday, but no record warmth or oppressive humidity like we had last week.
Have a great night!