10/1 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

Filed Under: CBS2 Weather headlines, Mark McIntyre

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Sunday morning folks…can you feel the chill in the air? Many spots are starting in the 40s with a few upper 30s for the northernmost ‘burbs! The good news is that we’ll warm up nicely today with temps in the mid & upper 60s along with brilliant sunshine and low humidity.

Tomorrow looks like another beauty with blue skies and mild temps in the upper 60s & low 70s. Once again the humidity will be very low and overall it’ll be a gorgeous day. The entire work week ahead, in fact, looks dry with temps warming to near 80 by Thursday!

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

