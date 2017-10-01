10/1 CBS2 Sunday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Sunday morning folks…can you feel the chill in the air? Many spots are starting in the 40s with a few upper 30s for the northernmost ‘burbs! The good news is that we’ll warm up nicely today with temps in the mid & upper 60s along with brilliant sunshine and low humidity.
Tomorrow looks like another beauty with blue skies and mild temps in the upper 60s & low 70s. Once again the humidity will be very low and overall it’ll be a gorgeous day. The entire work week ahead, in fact, looks dry with temps warming to near 80 by Thursday!
Enjoy the rest of the weekend!