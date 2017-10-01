Commuters Urged To Avoid Holland Tunnel After Fire On Nearby Ramp

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Commuters are being urged to avoid the Holland Tunnel and instead use mass transit due to ongoing repairs from a fire on a ramp at the tunnel in Jersey City.

Three westbound lanes of the Route 139 ramp remained closed Sunday, two days after the fire broke out under the ramp. The closures have already caused backups in the tunnel and in Manhattan.

Commuters use the ramp to travel west to major roadways like the New Jersey Turnpike, Routes 1&9 and Kennedy Boulevard in New Jersey.

The ramp’s structure was thought to be compromised by the fire. It’s not known when repairs may be completed.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey officials say PATH trains will be added to assist in the increased traffic.

NJ TRANSIT also announced additional capacity on select bus routes and Hudson-Bergen Light Rail due to anticipated traffic congestion during the Monday rush.

Officials advice commuters to travel before 7:00 a.m. or after 9:00 a.m.

More than 2,600 vehicles per hour and 46,000 vehicles daily travel from Manhattan to New Jersey using the tunnel on average, according to the Port Authority.

