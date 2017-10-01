Driver Killed After Crashing Into Parked Car, Restaurant In Suffolk County

COMMACK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities in Suffolk County are investigating a crash that left one man dead and sent intense flames ripping through a restaurant early Sunday morning.

Suffolk Police say a man was driving a 2004 Nissan Quest eastbound on Jericho Turnpike in Commack when he lost control of the vehicle and struck an unoccupied, parked Ford pickup before barreling into a restaurant located at 1029 West Jericho Turnpike.

Authorities say the vehicle, and the restaurant, caught fire.

The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

His identity will be determined by the county Medical Examiner’s office.

Investigators say two people were inside the building at the time of the crash but were not injured.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.

