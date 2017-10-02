5 Deadliest Mass Shootings In U.S. History

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Authorities say a gunman opened fire at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas Sunday, killing at least 50 people and injuring 200 others in what has now become the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Here is a breakdown of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history:
Las Vegas Concert Shooting
Date: October 1, 2017
Total Killed: 50
Police said a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas. At least 50 people were killed in the attack and 200 others were hurt.
Orlando Nightclub Shooting
Date: June 12, 2016
Total Killed: 49
A gunman shot and killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. At least 53 other people were hospitalized. Authorities identified the gunman was identified as 29-year-old Omar Mateen.
Virginia Tech Shooting
Date: April 16, 2007
Total Killed: 32
Virginia Tech senior Seung-Hui Cho killed 32 and left 17 wounded in several attacks on Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University campus in Blacksburg, Virginia. Cho committed suicide following the shooting. Six other students were injured fleeing the scene by jumping out classroom windows.
Sandy Hook Elementary School Massacre
Date: Dec. 14, 2012
Total Killed: 27
Using a Bushmaster rifle, Adam Lanza, 20, shot and killed 20 first-graders and six educators at school in Newtown, Connecticut on Dec. 14, 2012. Lanza killed his mother before the school shooting and killed himself afterward.
Luby’s Shooting — Killeen, Texas
Date: October 16, 1991
Total Killed: 24
On October 16, 1991, George Hennard fatally shot 23 people and wounded 27 others after crashing his pick-up truck into Luby’s Cafeteria in Killeen, Texas. After a stand-off with police, Hennard committed suicide by shooting himself in the head.