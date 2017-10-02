CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
BREAKING: At Least 50 Dead, 200 Hurt In Las Vegas Concert Attack | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

5 Deadliest Mass Shootings In U.S. History

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Authorities say a gunman opened fire at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas Sunday, killing at least 50 people and injuring 200 others in what has now become the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Here is a breakdown of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history:

Las Vegas Concert Shooting
Date: October 1, 2017
Total Killed: 50

Police said a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas. At least 50 people were killed in the attack and 200 others were hurt.

Orlando Nightclub Shooting
Date: June 12, 2016
Total Killed: 49

gunman shot and killed 49 people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando. At least 53 other people were hospitalized. Authorities identified the gunman was identified as 29-year-old Omar Mateen.

Virginia Tech Shooting
Date: April 16, 2007
Total Killed: 32

Virginia Tech senior Seung-Hui Cho killed 32 and left 17 wounded in several attacks on Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University campus in Blacksburg, Virginia. Cho committed suicide following the shooting. Six other students were injured fleeing the scene by jumping out classroom windows.

Sandy Hook Elementary School Massacre
Date: Dec. 14, 2012
Total Killed: 27

Using a Bushmaster rifle, Adam Lanza, 20, shot and killed 20 first-graders and six educators at school in Newtown, Connecticut on Dec. 14, 2012. Lanza killed his mother before the school shooting and killed himself afterward.

Luby’s Shooting — Killeen, Texas
Date: October 16, 1991
Total Killed: 24

On October 16, 1991, George Hennard fatally shot 23 people and wounded 27 others after crashing his pick-up truck into Luby’s Cafeteria in Killeen, Texas. After a stand-off with police, Hennard committed suicide by shooting himself in the head.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch