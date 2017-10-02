CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]
BREAKING: At Least 50 Dead, 200 Hurt In Las Vegas Concert Attack | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Best Arepas In NYC

Filed Under: Arepas, Brooklyn, Jessica Allen, Manhattan, Queens, Restaurants, Venezuelan food

By Jessica Allen

The traditional Venezuelan cornmeal cake known as an arepa can be eaten plain, dipped in a spicy chutney, or split and stuffed with meat, cheese, and veggies. The restaurants listed below serve our favorite arepas in the city and range from simple and delicious to creative and delicious.

Arepa Factory
47 Avenue A
New York, NY 10009
(646) 490-6828
www.arepafactory.com

Don’t let the “factory” part of Arepa Factory fool you: you aren’t in for any kind of assembly line-style food here, served on a plastic tray. Instead, this East Village restaurant sees in the arepa endlessly versatility, something that encourages “us to think creatively, break conventions, and discover new comestible possibilities.” Indeed, you can choose from among three styles of arepas: classic cornmeal, spinach or oatmeal, flaxseed, and chia, along with fillings like goat cheese, pineapple chutney and basil.

Arepas Cafe
33-07 36th Ave.
Astoria, NY 11106
(718) 937-3835

Putting “arepa” in the name of your restaurant means you better do them justice or else you’ll have some angry customers on your hands. Happily, this Queens restaurant, just a few blocks from the Museum of the Moving Image, makes arepas exceptionally well. We’re pretty partial to the domino, a simple, yet oh-so-flavorful combination of black beans and Guyanés cheese, as well as the pernil (pork). And we always start with the mini-platter, featuring small versions of empanadas, fried yucca, and tequeños.

Arepera Guacuco
44 Irving Ave.
Brooklyn, NY 11237
(347) 305-3300
www.areperaguacuco.com

Many moons ago, the owner of Arepera Guacuco brought his mother over from Venezuela to head up the tiny kitchen of this Brooklyn restaurant. Whenever we’re there, we have the same thought: with cooking this good, why’d he ever leave home? Whatever the answer, the arepas here are excellent, especially the egg, cheese and bean brunch concoction, as well as the reina pepiada, in which shredded chicken is mixed with avocado. Order a cocada too, a coconut milkshake sprinkled with cinnamon.

Caracas Arepa Bar
91 East Seventh St.
New York, NY 10009
(212) 529-2314
www.caracasarepabar.com

Perhaps no restaurant in the city has done so much to introduce Venezuelan cooking to New Yorkers as Caracas Arepa Bar. What began as a little storefront in the East Village has expanded to larger locations in Brooklyn (this one’s got a rum bar too!) and Queens, and this success is a testament to the excellent food served throughout. If you’re not into meat, don’t worry: you can substitute tofu in most of the meat arepas, or try La Del Gato, featuring sweet plantains, cheese, and avocado.

El Cocotero
228 West 18th St.
New York, NY 10011
(212) 206-8930
www.elcocotero.com

When critics call restaurants “transporting,” they’re talking about places like El Cocotero: the cozy Chelsea space features fresh flowers on the tables, palm trees on the walls and bright colors used as accents throughout. It feels like you’ve left NYC and landed somewhere far, far away, where the sun never ceases to shine. Among the many (many) options for arepas are La Rumbera (slow-roasted pork and cheese), Asado Negro (Venezuelan-style pot roast), and Las Mercedes (tomato and cheese).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch