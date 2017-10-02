CBS2 Exclusive: Disturbing Job Fliers Posted Outside Westchester High School

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In an update to an exclusive story CBS2 reported in June, more disturbing job fliers are being posted outside one high school in Westchester County.

It’s happening again outside Roosevelt High School on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers. The flyer reads “Cheerleader Wanted,” apparently targeting students, and was posted on light poles last week.

The man calls himself “Wilbert,” and says: “I will pay you to cheer me on… while I exercise in my house doing push ups, sit ups and pull ups.”

“Pay is $25 each hour. You get paid in cash immediately after your job is done,” the sign continued.

Parents and students alike are alarmed.

“I think it’s creepy and I think there’s more behind the push ups and whatever else they’re talking about,” Yonkers mom Grace Tommins told CBS2’s Brian Conybeare.

Very similar fliers were posted outside Roosevelt High and other schools last June, offering a job for young adults and teens asking them to “videotape me with my cell phone while I exercise in my home doing push ups, pull ups and sit ups.”

Yonkers police say they’re investigating the fliers, and it’s the same 914 phone number from last spring.

CBS2 called and texted the number on both of the fliers, but have gotten no response as of 6:30 p.m. Monday.

In June, the guy responded to a text, identifying himself as Charles and asking “What is your name, age and exactly where did you see the flier?”

When CBS2’s Conybeare responded “Yonkers, outside Roosevelt, Brian, and over 18,” he went silent.

“I think they’re a pedophile, they’re looking for kids to do something that they should never do,” Roosevelt senior Lyrell Walker said.

Walker adds she and her friends all saw the fliers.

“They sent it to each other on social media, you see it on Snapchat all the time talking about who would do something like this? This guy’s crazy,” she said.

The principal says the district took action after CBS2 notified them about the issue.

“We made a Connect Ed call to all our parents, we made a public service announcement to our students over the PA system in the building warning them not to respond to any such fliers,” Principal Edward DeChent said.

Yonkers police say while the note may be creepy, the wording itself is not illegal — but it is against the law to post any fliers on city property without a permit.