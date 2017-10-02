CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Long Island Food Bank Sends Help To Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico

Filed Under: Hurricane Maria, Long Island, Puerto Rico, Sophia Hall

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island food bank is doing its part to help those affected by Hurricane Maria.

As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, Island Harvest will send two people to Puerto Rico with food, water and beauty products.

img 20171002 104854 Long Island Food Bank Sends Help To Hurricane Ravaged Puerto Rico

(Credit: Sophia Hall/WCBS Newsradio 880)

“I have family members who have been living off of a loaf of bread for the last week and a half,” Migdalia Otero told Hall. “It makes me want to cry now, because I know that we’re eating here every single day. We have all the bare necessities.”

Truckloads of supplies have already been sent, and the group is continuing to collect – not only for the victims in Puerto Rico, but for those in Florida and Mexico, as well.

