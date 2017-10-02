Long Island Food Bank Sends Help To Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A Long Island food bank is doing its part to help those affected by Hurricane Maria.
As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, Island Harvest will send two people to Puerto Rico with food, water and beauty products.
“I have family members who have been living off of a loaf of bread for the last week and a half,” Migdalia Otero told Hall. “It makes me want to cry now, because I know that we’re eating here every single day. We have all the bare necessities.”
Truckloads of supplies have already been sent, and the group is continuing to collect – not only for the victims in Puerto Rico, but for those in Florida and Mexico, as well.