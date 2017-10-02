Report: Tom Petty Clinging To Life Following Full Cardiac Arrest

MALIBU, Calif. (CBSNewYork/CBS News) — Tom Petty, the rocker best known as the frontman of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, is clinging to life in a Los Angeles hospital, according to TMZ.

An earlier LAPD report which confirmed the singer’s death, and which CBS reported, has since been clarified.

(1/2)The LAPD has no information about the passing of singer Tom Petty. Initial information was inadvertantly provided to some media sources — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017

(2/2) However, the LAPD has no investigative role in this matter. We apologize for any inconvenience in this reporting. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) October 2, 2017

The iconic musician suffered a full cardiac arrest and was found unconscious and not breathing in his Malibu home Sunday night, CBS News reported.

He was taken to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital and put on life support until Monday, reports Variety.

Petty is best known as the lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, with hits including “American Girl,” “Free Fallin’,” “Breakdown,” “Listen to Her Heart” and more.

With more than 80 million records sold, Petty is of the best selling music artists of the 20th century and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers recently wrapped up their multi-month international 40th anniversary tour with a three date set at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

“He sounded amazing, he looked great, he seemed upbeat,” Entertainment Tonight’s Sophie Schillaci told CBS News of the band’s final show.

Stick with CBSNewYork for more on this breaking story.