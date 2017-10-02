WFAN Morning Show: C-Lo’s Monday Update

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Chris Lopresti handled the update duties Monday morning and had plenty to cover.
Filling in for Jerry Recco, who was seated next to Boomer as co-host yet again, “C-Lo” recapped a wild Sunday in the NFL, which included another win by the Jets and another shocking loss by the Giants, and looked back on the final day of the regular season in Major League Baseball.
Lopresti also provided the details on Tuesday’s AL Wild Card Game showdown between the Yankees and Minnesota Twins.
