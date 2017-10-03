10/3 CBS2 Tuesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Justin Lewis
CBS2 Meteorologist
We’re in for a double-dose as we nearly repeat yesterday’s performance: sunshine and low 70s. Enjoy it!
It will be on the cool side again tonight with widespread 50s and 40s and even pockets of 30s here and there. Here in the city, expect temps to fall into the upper 50s or so.
Tomorrow will be another sun-filled and pleasant day, but we will see temperatures running slightly warmer around the area. Highs will top out in the upper 70s.
As for Thursday, a cold front will approach and slowly move through during the day. Little if any rain is expected with this, but there will be some added cloud cover. Highs that day will be on the warm side at around 80°.