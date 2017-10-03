Expert Tips To Save Money While Shopping This Fall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Stores are clearing out the back-to-school supplies and starting to roll out everything for the holidays. But is it a good idea to stock up now or is it better to wait?

Timing can be key to getting the best deals on everything from Halloween costumes to airline tickets. And now that it’s October, there are some deals to be had.

With Halloween right around the corner, October brings aisles filled with candy and stores packed with ghouls and goblins. Buying now may give you a selection of costumes, but if you aren’t picky, waiting until a week before Halloween may save you 40 percent off the original price. Thinking ahead to next year will get you the deepest discount of the season on costumes and decorations, according to smart shopping expert Trae Bodge.

“The best time to buy a Halloween costume is November 1. They’re going to be on clearance like you wouldn’t believe, so plan ahead,” Bodge said.

If you’re contemplating a trip for the holidays, start looking for flights now. Some travel deals offer one-way $44 flights that are valid through November and December.

“We saw deals on JetBlue, Southwest, and WOW airlines – that actually goes to Iceland – they had a great $99 one-way fare,” Bodge said.

Just make sure to read the fine print and check for blackout dates.

Whether you’re gearing up for annual holiday hosting or your cookwear or small appliances are worse for wear, you’ll find solid deals in this category this month.

“And you’ll find them on good brands, like Pyrex, OXO or Lodge,” Bodge said.

You may not think fall is a good time to buy shoes, but it turns out it is.

“There’s no logical reason why athleticware would be on sale. but according to SlickDeals.net, we’ve seen very good discounts in the footwear category: Nike, Adidas, Goff, Puma – sneakers like that are 30% off or more,” Bodge said.

If you’re in need of electronics, hold off until Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

As for Columbus Day weekend, while we often see big sales over 3-day weekends like Labor Day and Memorial Day, according to the experts at SlickDeals.net, Columbus Day is not typically a big sale weekend.