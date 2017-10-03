L.I. Parents Fight To Keep Daughter’s Killer Behind Bars Ahead Of Parole Hearing

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Will an infamous killer go free?

Twenty-eight years 13-year-old Kelly Ann Tinyes was murdered,

Robert Golub will go before a parole board next month. But first, his parents will have their say.

CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff talked exclusively to Kelly Ann’s parents on Tuesday.

“Who would she have married? How many grandchildren?” said Richard Tinyes.

Kelly Ann Tinyes would now be 42 years old. But the eighth grader was lured the home of her neighbor in Valley Stream that day in 1989 and was strangled and savagely mutilated.

For her parents, who still live doors away, it is time to relive the horror.

“He is just an evil person who will kill again,” said Vicki Tinyes.

“He must remain in jail for the rest of his life,” said Richard Tinyes. “What he did to Kelly is beyond comprehension.”

On Friday, Vicki and Richard Tinyes will urge the New York State Parole Board to keep Golub behind bars.

At the time of the 1989 murder, the 21-year-old body builder professed his innocence. He has only recently admitted guilt.

But he now says the killing was unintentional, and claims he dragged her and beat her in a panic.

“She was coming up the stairs. I ran into her, knocked back off the stairs. I panicked and tried to conceal what I did,” Golub told the Parole Board in November 2015.

Twice, the Parole Board has found Golub’s story questionable and turned him down. Now-retired private investigator Steven Fredericksen has interviewed Golub in prison and said he has even gone back on his latest story.

“He basically said he had to show remorse,” Fredericksen said. “If he didn’t show remorse, he’d never get out. And during the conversation, he maintained his innocence.”

The murder even puzzles Golub’s trial attorney, Salvatore Marinello, who said there are “a lot of unanswered questions in this case and only Robert Golub has the answers.”

The Tinyeses have never given up on the notion that Golub’s younger brother, also in the house at the time but never charged, has some of those answers.

“We know John J. was involved too,” Vicki Tinyes said. “So you know, until that day, I’m never going to rest. Richard will not rest. And we’ll will keep fighting.”

With a clean prison record, Golub – serving 25 years to life – could one day go free.

The Tinyeses will address the parole board armed with thousands of signatures on petitions.

“Our life is destroyed,” Vicki Tinyes said. “He should never be out, ever.”

Nassau County District Attorney Madeline Singas has written to the board, pushing for Golub to serve his entire life sentence because he remains an “extremely dangerous individual.”

Golub, now 50, will appear before the Parole Board on Nov. 13.