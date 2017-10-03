Pumpkin Spice Drinks And Dishes In NY

As the weather gets cooler and autumn arrives, New Yorkers will get excited for everything pumpkin spice. Instead of the typical lattes, visit these restaurants for other dishes and drinks made with the popular fall staple.

Becky’s Bites

122 East 7th St.

New York, NY 10009

(212) 420-9200

www.beckysbitesnyc.com

New Yorkers looking to satisfy their sweet tooth can head to Becky’s Bites. The East Village eatery is the place to go for a cream cheese fix. Throughout the season, the shop is offering an array of seasonal bites, including pumpkin spice chocolate dipped bites, pumpkin spice chocolate chip cookie sandwiches and pumpkin pies. Snag the Spice Up Your Life, a pumpkin spice dip with gingerbread cookies. For breakfast, order the pumpkin spice cream cheese spread to smear on any bagel.

Liquid Lab NYC

www.liquidlabnyc.com

The popular seasonal ingredient is packed into these cocktails created by mixologist from Liquid Lab NYC. The Jack O’ Lantern Margarita exclusively available at Camacho’s is mixed with Mezcal, fresh lime juice, pumpkin spice syrup, Grand Mariner, pear nectar and a dash of orange bitters. The other option, Penthouse Pumpkin, is available at The Attic and is made with bourbon, pumpkin spice syrup, lemon juice and pineapple juice. Liquid Lab NYC utilizes pumpkin infusions this season with its pumpkin spice syrup. Made with water, sugar and pumpkin pie spice, the syrup pairs with various spirits to add the flavors of the season in any cocktail. Those looking to expand their seasonal libation palate can sign up for cocktail making classes with Liquid Lab NYC.

Bistro Chat Noir

22 East 66th St.

New York, NY 10065

(212) 794-2428

www.bistrochatnoir.com

Blending together classic and contemporary French cuisine, Bistro Chat Noir is a chic, intimate Upper East Side bistro offering an upscale take on a pumpkin-inspired dishes. New Yorkers can warm up on those cool autumn nights with the Chat Noir pumpkin soup, made with cinnamon-creme fraiche and toasted pumpkin seeds. The fall time meal is not complete without the Harvest Crepe Trio for dessert. Besides a Nutella and sweet potato crepe, the dish comes with a pumpkin option filled with pumpkin maple purée and caramelized apples.

e’s BAR

511 Amsterdam Ave.

New York, NY 10024

(212) 877-0961

www.e-barnyc.com

Nestled on Amsterdam Avenue, e’s BAR is a popular Upper West Side establishment serving a classic cocktail with an autumn twist. The Pumpkin Moscow Mile is available throughout the season and is made with Crop Pumpkin Vodka, lemon and ginger beer. Topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon, the cocktail is packed with the flavors of the season.

Sushi by Bou’s

132 West 47th St.

New York, NY 10036

917-348-5737

www.sushibybou.com

While sangria is traditional known as a summertime cocktail, the lead mixologist at Sushi by Bou’s is making an autumn libation. The Pumpkin Spice Sangria is the restaurant’s secret recipe, but features Kobacha, all spice syrup and is garnished with nutmeg and a cinnamon sugar glass rim. The seasonal libation pairs with their signature sushi dishes.

John Friia is a freelance journalist and native New Yorker writing about food, drinks and lifestyle. You can follow his adventures on Instagram.