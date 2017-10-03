AL Wild-Card Game: Fireworks As Yankees, Twins Tied At 3-3 After 1 Inning

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We have a wild one in the Bronx.
The American League wild-card game could not have gotten off to a worse start for the Yankees, as Luis Severino was pulled with one out in the first inning after allowing three runs on four hits, including two homers. But the Yankees responded with a three-run homer by Didi Gregorius in the bottom of the inning.
Severino, making his first career postseason start, gave up a leadoff homer to Brian Dozier and a two-run shot to Eddie Rosario. Chad Green came on in relief of Severino.
Fortunately for the Yankees, Twins starter Ervin Santana hasn’t been sharp, either. He gave up a leadoff walk to Brett Gardner and a single to Aaron Judge before Gregorius’ homer to right field.
Check back here for more updates throughout the game.