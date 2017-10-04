Bronx Zoo Welcomes Baby Gelada Baboon

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A furry little newcomer made his debut at the Bronx Zoo when a baby gelada baboon born on Aug. 30 went on public display this week.
At only four weeks old, the infant is still clinging to mom and drawing a lot of attention from the rest of his family made up of one adult male, three adult females, two juveniles, and the baby.
The youngest gelada doesn’t have a name yet, but zookeepers are working on it.
“Being able to watch the social interactions within the group allows visitors to better understand how gelada live in their family units and behave during the various developmental stages. It is an inspiring sight that transports you to the East African highlands,” said Jim Breheny of the Bronx Zoo.
The Bronx Zoo is the only zoo in the U.S. breeding geladas and is one of only two that exhibit the species, which is also called bleeding heart monkey or the gelada baboon. The species is recognized by the bright skin on its chest.
The female’s red patch becomes more pronounced during the mating season to attract males. The males have a flowing cape of long hair on their backs that resembles a shawl.
The zoo’s Baboon Reserve, where the geladas have called home since 1990, is representative of the natural habitat of the geladas’ native Ethiopian highlands.