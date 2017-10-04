MTA Unveils Refurbished E Line Subway Cars With Fewer Seats

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA has unveiled the first of its refurbished and reconfigured subway cars that are now in service on E trains.
Each car will have fewer seats that will increase capacity by as much as 100 passengers per train. The MTA hopes it will reduce the time it takes riders to get on and off the trains.
“This pilot goes directly to the heart of that goal by attacking a significant cause of failures on these cars and making a fast, targeted improvement,” MTA Chairman Joseph Lhota said in a statement. “We also know that getting more passengers onto trains, in a more efficient manner, is absolutely essential – which is why we’re piloting the removal of select number of seats.”
Riders at Queens Plaza Wednesday had mixed reactions.
“I appreciate the attempt, but I still don’t think it’s gonna alleviate the major problems that E train riders experience,” one passenger told WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond.
“It’s wall-to-wall with people so I guess whatever gives us more room, it will work better,” said another.
As part of the Subway Action Plan announced this summer, there will also be mechanical fixes, new digital information screens and outward-pointing arrows on the floor to remind riders to stay clear of the closing doors.