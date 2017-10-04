CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
School Bus Driver Suspended After Student Records Her Using Phone Behind The Wheel

Filed Under: Carl Sandburg Middle School, Hazel Sanchez, Old Bridge, Shamrock Stage Coach

OLD BRIDGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An apparent case of distracted driving has landed a school bus driver in Middlesex County, New Jersey in trouble.

She was caught on camera reading messages on her cell phone with children on board, while her eyes should have been focused on the road.

As CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported, a student from Carl Sandburg Middle School was on board and recorded her.

Dana Marchetta has two children bused in the same district.

“I saw it on Facebook and to see a bus driver do that was pretty sick because my kids go on a bus and I don’t want that. Nobody wants that. Everybody wants to protect their children, and you trust the bus driver with the safety of your children and they’re not being safe,” she said.

The unidentified woman has been working for Shamrock Stage Coach out of Keansburg for four years.

The bus company said the driver had a clean record, but has been suspended indefinitely.

“She should be taken off the road completely. These are kids, these are children, and not only are you hurting children, you could be hurting people on the road too,” Marchetta said.

The Old Bridge School Superintendent tweeted a statement saying the driver was immediately taken off her route.

“I am deeply disturbed by this lack of concern for student safety by an adult who must know better,” the superintendent tweeted.

Shamrock Stage Coach said there are no specific stipulations for firing a driver and each situation is decided on a case by case basis.

The company plans to decide the driver’s fate next week.

Shamrock said they have never suspended or fired a driver for distracted driving.

 

