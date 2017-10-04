Small Business Spotlight: Dan & John’s Wings Hit A Home Run

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – In just four years, Dan Borowski and John Henninger’s wings have become a huge hit.
Their business, Dan & John’s Wings, took off when a big company started following them on social media and brought their wings to Citi Field.
“Well, if you had asked me five years ago, or even four years ago, I wouldn’t have said, ‘Yeah, we’re going to do chicken wings.’ I was working in a professional career and Dan was working in a restaurant, and we couldn’t find wings anywhere that we liked,” Henninger tells Joe Connolly.
For their first gig, they auditioned for a stand at Smorgasburg. Now, the have a storefront, which has become known as a “bro-mecca.” But that’s not all.
“We got a phone call and an email from the vendors at Citi Field – Aramark. They’re a concession company that operates in Citi Field. And they said they had heard about us through Infatuation, which is a big Instagram account that does sort of reviews and critiques of new sort of up and coming restaurants in New York City,” Henninger says. “They said they read about us there, that we’re the best wings in New York City, and they want to talk to us about selling in Citi Field. I was a Mets’ fan already, I was like, ‘Where do I sign?’”
Their next step is finding a space for a sports bar in Midtown.
Connolly asks Henninger about working with the New York Business Development Incorporation, and Henninger says he recommends all small businesses take advantage of working with the SBA.