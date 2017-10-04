‘This Has To Happen:’ County Executive Calls For Bus Lanes On New Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

TARRYTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Those who take the Tappan Zee Express bus have several legs to their commute.
“The car, to the bus, to the train,” one woman said.
As WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reports, they’re pleading for a little consideration and bus-only lanes on the new Tappan Zee Bridge, named the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.
The state Department of Transportation is thinking about it. Rockland County Executive Ed Day says it is imperative.
“The issue of dedicated bus lanes was something that was almost a near-presumption when they first started thinking about it, and then suddenly it became potential,” he told Adams. “Let me be clear about this: The idea of potential makes no sense. This has to happen. We did not get rail on this bridge. We need mass transit, public transportation on this bridge.”
Also under consideration are cue jump lanes for the buses and ramp signals to help regulate traffic on 287 and Route 59.
The state DOT expects to have more answers by December.
The Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge opened to Rockland-bound traffic in August.