3 Police Officers Struck By Motorcycle In Union City, New Jersey

Officers Were Investigating After Teen Was Struck, Killed By Garbage Truck

UNION CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Three police officers were struck by a motorcycle that rode through an earlier accident scene in Union City, New Jersey Wednesday evening.

It started around 7:30 p.m. at Palisades Avenue and 30th Street, when a 16-year-old bicyclist was struck by a garbage truck, authorities said. The teenager was killed in the crash, authorities said.

While police were investigating the incident, a motorcyclist drove through the accident scene, authorities said. The New Jersey State Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association said three officers said three officers were struck.

The motorcycle incident happened around 9 p.m.

The PBA said officers were taken to hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately learned.

Union City police and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office were on scene investigating late Wednesday.

