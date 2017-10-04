3 Police Officers Struck By Motorcycle In Union City, New Jersey

UNION CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Three police officers were struck by a motorcycle that rode through an earlier accident scene in Union City, New Jersey Wednesday evening.
It started around 7:30 p.m. at Palisades Avenue and 30th Street, when a 16-year-old bicyclist was struck by a garbage truck, authorities said. The teenager was killed in the crash, authorities said.
While police were investigating the incident, a motorcyclist drove through the accident scene, authorities said. The New Jersey State Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association said three officers said three officers were struck.
The motorcycle incident happened around 9 p.m.
The PBA said officers were taken to hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately learned.
Union City police and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office were on scene investigating late Wednesday.