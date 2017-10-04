CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

CBS2 Exclusive: Man Accused Of Attacking Westwood Teen During Kids’ Football Game

Filed Under: Ali Bauman, Closter, Westwood

WESTWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A father was facing charges Thursday, that he put a youth football coach in a chokehold.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman was there as  he surrendered to police.

Peter Iappelli was silent and guarded by lawyers as he turned himself in to Westwood police.

It was during a peewee flag football game on Saturday morning at Ketler Field, that Iappelli allegedly put a 16-year-old stand-in coach in a chokehold. Other parents had to pry him away and kicked him out of the game.

“One of the parents became irate during the game and grabbed the youth coach of one of the teams and there was a scuffle,” Detective Warren Morrell, Westwood Police Department, said.

“He’s got nobody else to pick on, he’s gonna pick on a kid? That’s absurd,” Mel Digiacomo said.

The teen coach was identified as Philip Bicocchi, the son of Westwood councilman Robert Bicocchi.

Iappelli is an administrator at Closter Public Schools.

“Parents should never do that and especially a school administrator because now what credibility does he have?” George Steinberg said.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for neck pain, and before he or his parents were even able to file a police report, the police station was bombarded with phone calls from dozens of other parents who were also at the game.

“I got emails, notices all over the place letting us know exactly what happened and people are willing to come into court if need be,” Det. Morrell said.

Many Westwood parents said they were appalled by the accusations.

“Parents stay in the stands, keep your mouth shut, let the coaches do their job,” Steinberg said.

Iappelli is charged with assault and expected to be arraigned Thursday.

The league is for 6 to 12-year-olds.

The suspect has a court appearance set for later in October.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch