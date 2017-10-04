CBS2 Exclusive: Man Accused Of Attacking Westwood Teen During Kids’ Football Game

WESTWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A father was facing charges Thursday, that he put a youth football coach in a chokehold.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman was there as he surrendered to police.

Peter Iappelli was silent and guarded by lawyers as he turned himself in to Westwood police.

It was during a peewee flag football game on Saturday morning at Ketler Field, that Iappelli allegedly put a 16-year-old stand-in coach in a chokehold. Other parents had to pry him away and kicked him out of the game.

“One of the parents became irate during the game and grabbed the youth coach of one of the teams and there was a scuffle,” Detective Warren Morrell, Westwood Police Department, said.

“He’s got nobody else to pick on, he’s gonna pick on a kid? That’s absurd,” Mel Digiacomo said.

The teen coach was identified as Philip Bicocchi, the son of Westwood councilman Robert Bicocchi.

Iappelli is an administrator at Closter Public Schools.

“Parents should never do that and especially a school administrator because now what credibility does he have?” George Steinberg said.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for neck pain, and before he or his parents were even able to file a police report, the police station was bombarded with phone calls from dozens of other parents who were also at the game.

“I got emails, notices all over the place letting us know exactly what happened and people are willing to come into court if need be,” Det. Morrell said.

Many Westwood parents said they were appalled by the accusations.

“Parents stay in the stands, keep your mouth shut, let the coaches do their job,” Steinberg said.

Iappelli is charged with assault and expected to be arraigned Thursday.

The league is for 6 to 12-year-olds.

The suspect has a court appearance set for later in October.