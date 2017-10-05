10/5 CBS2 Thursday Morning Weather Headlines

Wake Up Forecast: 10.07.17

(Credit: CBS2)

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning!

A few clouds will mar our skies as we get closer to the last hours of our “Autumn Heat.” Temps will peak today between 75-80° around the area. The cause of the warm temps is a cold front set to pass the area today.

Today Forecast: 10.05.17

(Credit: CBS2)

Ahead of the front, mild southerly winds warm us up, and to the north and west, a cooler wind awaits. As we get into the overnight hours, a rain chance develops as the front interacts with the ocean, triggering a few showers. Some could be on the strong side overnight. The risk continues into Friday, but no washout is expected.

Have a wonderful day.

G

