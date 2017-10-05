Mets’ Wright Undergoes Back Surgery, Eyes 2018 Comeback

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — David Wright underwent yet another surgery Thursday, but don’t think that means the Mets captain is on the verge of giving up on his comeback bid.

The third baseman underwent a laminotomy procedure on his lower back in Los Angeles, the team announced.

Wright, who has played in just 75 games over the past three seasons due to back, neck and shoulder issues, released a statement saying he hopes the surgery will help him return to the diamond in 2018.

“Through this entire rehab process, I have been driven to get back on the field as quickly as I can,” Wright, 34, said. “That’s why I had the shoulder surgery and that’s why today I underwent back surgery to reduce the risk of further issues going forward. With these two surgeries behind me, I hope to be able to put on a Mets uniform again as soon as possible. My desire to play is as strong as ever.”

Wright underwent surgery last month to repair his right rotator cuff. Last season, he had surgery for a herniated disk in his neck. He also has been dealing with spinal stenosis.

The seven-time All-Star last played in the majors in May 2016. After starting the year on the disabled list, he cut short his minor league rehab assignment in August after experiencing pain in his throwing shoulder.