Friends Wed Two Years After Groom Answers Bride’s Tweet For Wedding Date

Filed Under: Engagement, Social Media

1010 WINS-This wedding proposal might not have happened if it weren’t for the power of social media!

Madison O’Neil needed a date for a wedding so she turned to her Twitter feed to solicit. Chuck Dohrmann, an acquaintance from high school, direct messaged her writing ‘Well if you still need a date I’m in!’

twitter proposal txt1 e1507233378448 Friends Wed Two Years After Groom Answers Brides Tweet For Wedding Date

(Twitter.com/MaddieJo_13)

twitter proposal txt2 e1507233486445 Friends Wed Two Years After Groom Answers Brides Tweet For Wedding Date

(Twitter.com/MaddieJo_13)

“We went to the same high school but had completely different friend groups,” explained to 1010 WINS. “We only had one class together and he was kind of the class clown/troublemaker, so I thought he was a little obnoxious. It definitely made me a bit nervous to accept his offer to come with me to the wedding, I really didn’t think we’d be too compatible.”

That first date at a wedding turned into a two-year relationship and now the couple is planning their own big day! Chuck proposed 6 years after he and Madison first met in high school and neither expected that a plea for a date on Twitter could change their lives forever!

“After the wedding, I was immediately interested in him, he had grown up so much since high school and was insanely handsome so it was hard not to. He treated me so well and was such a gentleman, so I was hooked.

“I’m definitely thankful that Twitter brought us together. It’s crazy to think that two years ago I didn’t really even want to take him on a date, and now I can’t imagine life without him.

twitter proposal1 Friends Wed Two Years After Groom Answers Brides Tweet For Wedding Date

(Twitter.com/MaddieJo_13)

“The best part about our story is probably just how much things have changed. If someone would have told me 6 years ago in high school that I was going to end up marrying him I would have thought they were insane, but now I want to be with him forever. It’s still hard to wrap my head around.”

We wonder if they’ll be able to do their vows in 180 characters or less!

-Joe Cingrana

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch