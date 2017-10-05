Staten Island Charity Sending School Supplies To Hurricane Harvey Victims

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Staten Island-based charity is running an adopt-a-school program to help Texas schools devastated by Hurricane Harvey.
The Where to Turn nonprofit has a mountain of backpacks stored in Staten Island warehouse, WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported.
“We’re going to be shipping down approximately 2,000 backpacks filled with school supplies,” organizer Dennis McKean said. “Composition books, pens, pencils – all of the essentials.”
The backpacks were all collected at schools across Staten Island.
“Staten Island is a remarkable place. You know, if you give the people the opportunity to do something good, they are tremendous with their generosity,” McKean said.
The supplies will be loaded onto storage pods and shipped to hurricane victims in Houston.