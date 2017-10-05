Police: Man Punches NYPD Traffic Agent On Staten Island

Filed Under: Staten Island

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a suspect who they say attacked an on-duty NYPD traffic agent on Staten Island.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video Wednesday in Port Richmond.

Police said the man approached the agent from behind near the corner of Heberton Street and Post Avenue and punched him in the throat.

The agent fell to the pavement, unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital and treated for head and neck injuries.

Authorities describe the suspect as a black man in his 20s with a thin build who was wearing a black t-shirt and grey pants.

rma2619 17 121 pct 10 04 17 pic 1 Police: Man Punches NYPD Traffic Agent On Staten Island

Surveillance image of a suspect who police say attacked an on-duty NYPD traffic agent on Staten Island on Oct. 4, 2017 (credit: NYPD)

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

