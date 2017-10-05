Tree Branches Come Down Onto B Train Tracks In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Service on the B and Q trains was delayed Thursday evening after tree branches came down onto the tracks in Flatbush, Brooklyn.

The branches came down onto the tracks at the Church Avenue stop, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said. The B and Q trains run in an open-air trench in the area.

B trains were running local between Kings Highway and Prospect Park, the MTA said.

Q Train service was running as usual, but delays were expected on both the B and Q services, the MTA said.

