Where To Eat During NY Comic Con

By Jessica Allen

Can’t have a good Comic Con without a full belly, right? How are you supposed to attend panels, get merch signed and navigate fellow super-fans if you’re hungry or thirsty? Before, during or after attending the largest pop culture convention on the East Coast, here’s where to eat.

Friedman’s

131 West 31st St.

New York, NY 10001

(212) 971-9400

www.friedmansrestaurant.com

Friedman’s mantra is simple: eat good food! You’ll find modern takes on comfort food here, with an emphasis on gluten-free items. In addition to serving delicious dishes like avocado toast, buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, southwestern turkey burger, fish tacos and skillet-baked spaghetti squash, this family-run, NYC micro-chain believes in carefully sourcing what it serves, getting to know farmers and producers around the Tri-State area. The Herald Square location can get crowded (and attracts lots of celebs, in our experience), so consider making a reservation.

Gotham West Market

600 11th Ave.

New York, NY 10036

(212) 582-7940

gothamwestmarket.com

Got a group? Can’t decide what you want? Head over to Gotham West Market, an upscale food court that truly offers something for everyone. The Cannibal offers fun, hearty sandwiches, along with a rotating assortment of beers from around the world and specialty cocktails. You can slurp ramen made by acknowledged maestro Ivan Orkin, try sushi burritos at Uma Temakeria or traditional tacos from Choza Taqueria. Finish with a scoop from Ample Hills, choosing from marvelous ice cream in flavors like ooey gooey butter cake and Peppermint Pattie.

Larb Ubol

480 Ninth Ave.

New York, NY 10018

(212) 564-1822

www.larbubol.com

No doubt you’ve suffered through mediocre Thai takeout, with rubbery pad Thai. Banish all thoughts of the past, then cruise on over to Larb Ubol. This Hell’s Kitchen restaurant specializes in food from northeastern Thailand, which tends to play up the seasoning and play down the coconut milk. Check out the many variations of Som tum (green papaya salad), or try chicken larb (ground chicken mixed with cilantro, spices, and lime dressing). The word “authentic” can be very trick to use, especially when it comes to food, but everything at this place is the real deal.

Rustic Table

504 West 42nd St.

New York, NY 10036

(212) 244-0744

www.rustictablenyc.com

The folks behind Rustic Table want you to feel like a farmer. That is, they want you to grab a spot at the communal table, then stop and sip carefully and quietly, enjoying the way the light hits your chai latte, the just-picked plumpness of your tomatoes, the mintiness of your homemade lemonade. Open for breakfast and dinner, this Mediterranean cafe bakes its pastries, among them zaatar feta scones and Nutella rugelach, on site each and every day and offers a huge selection of healthy fare like cauliflower rice, sesame date smoothies and quinoa.

Sergimmo Salumeria

456 Ninth Ave.

New York, NY 10018

(212) 967-4212

]sergimmo.com

A true Italian deli, here’s where to go to get sandwiches as big as your noggin, packed full of speck, artichokes, provolone, prosciutto di parma, and other meats and cheese imported straight from the Old Country. You can also stock up on salads (like octopus in oil) and mains (including farfalle salmone and pasta bolognese), or just get a few containers of olives and roasted veggies as sides. The menu is long, so plan to spend a while reviewing your options. Have a seat in the dining area or pack your goods to go and find a nice spot to sit in nearby Hudson River Park.

