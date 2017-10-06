3 To See At ACC: Meet Ariel, Miles & Storm!

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Ariel, Miles & Storm:

Ariel (8006) Ariel is a social butterfly, soliciting attention and giving kisses! Smart and obedient, Ariel knows commands such as “sit,” “paw,” and “lay down.” She likes to play with toys and can keep herself occupied. Meet Ariel at ACC’s Staten Island Care Center, 3139 Veterans Road West.

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Miles (7964) “Miles is a friendly gentleman,” notes an ACC volunteer, “who is curious and playful. He’s always interested in the goings-on of the adoption room, and eager to meet new people who walk in. Miles is believed to be a year old, yet is still kittenish in many ways, including his love of playing with toys. Miles was a little hesitant when he first arrived at the shelter, but he’s truly blossomed into a confident, affectionate cat.” Meet this cutie at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

Storm (7750) Not every rabbit is cool with all the busyness and activity of a mobile adoption event, but this sociable guy has been to several. According to his previous guardian, Storm likes to play with toys and also had a penchant for rearranging his enclosure and digs. Meet this adorable, super-soft bunny at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adopt@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.