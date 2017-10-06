Lin-Manuel Miranda Song ‘Almost Like Praying’ To Help Puerto Rico Relief

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has launched a project to support hurricane relief for Puerto Rico, including the release of a star-studded new song.

Miranda, a New York native and son of Puerto Rican parents, released “Almost Like Praying” featuring an all-star lineup of artists including Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Gloria Estefan and many others.

“Almost Like Praying” will benefit the Hispanic Federation’s UNIDOS Disaster Relief Fund for Puerto Rico. Much of the island remains without power and many continue to struggle with access to food and water weeks after Hurricane Maria made landfall.

Miranda joined “CBS This Morning” to discuss why he decided to write the song, how it all came together and his recent tweets slamming President Trump for the federal response in Puerto Rico.

The award-winning playwright said it was important that the song not only raise awareness, but have a life of its own.

“I also wanted to make it as catchy as any other song I’d write,” he said. “It’s for a good cause but I want it to spread on its own.”

In record time, an Almost Like Praying music video.

Much of the new track’s lyrics are the names of the 78 towns in Puerto Rico. Miranda said he was inspired by the frantic calls on social media from those on the island who were hoping to hear something about the towns, cut off from communication, where loved ones were.

“What I saw on my Facebook feed — and I’m sure a lot of other Latinos feel the same way — was this roll call of towns. ‘Has anyone heard from Isabela? ‘Has anyone heard from ‘San Juan?’ ‘My grandmother is in Lares,'” Miranda said. “If I can manage to put all 78 towns into a lyric for this song and then use the song for fundraising relief, that’s something we can all get behind.”