CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Lin-Manuel Miranda Song ‘Almost Like Praying’ To Help Puerto Rico Relief

Filed Under: Hurricane Maria, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Puerto Rico

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has launched a project to support hurricane relief for Puerto Rico, including the release of a star-studded new song.

Miranda, a New York native and son of Puerto Rican parents, released “Almost Like Praying” featuring an all-star lineup of artists including Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony, Gloria Estefan and many others.

“Almost Like Praying” will benefit the Hispanic Federation’s UNIDOS Disaster Relief Fund for Puerto Rico. Much of the island remains without power and many continue to struggle with access to food and water weeks after Hurricane Maria made landfall.

Miranda joined “CBS This Morning” to discuss why he decided to write the song, how it all came together and his recent tweets slamming President Trump for the federal response in Puerto Rico.

The award-winning playwright said it was important that the song not only raise awareness, but have a life of its own.

“I also wanted to make it as catchy as any other song I’d write,” he said. “It’s for a good cause but I want it to spread on its own.”

Much of the new track’s lyrics are the names of the 78 towns in Puerto Rico. Miranda said he was inspired by the frantic calls on social media from those on the island who were hoping to hear something about the towns, cut off from communication, where loved ones were.

“What I saw on my Facebook feed — and I’m sure a lot of other Latinos feel the same way — was this roll call of towns. ‘Has anyone heard from Isabela? ‘Has anyone heard from ‘San Juan?’ ‘My grandmother is in Lares,'” Miranda said. “If I can manage to put all 78 towns into a lyric for this song and then use the song for fundraising relief, that’s something we can all get behind.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch