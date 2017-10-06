Search On For Driver After SUV Crashes Into Pearl River Home, Setting Off Fire

PEARL RIVER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A vehicle crashed into a home in Rockland County overnight, setting off a fire as a family of five was sleeping inside.
It happened just around 2:15 a.m. Friday in Pearl River. Officials say the vehicle hit a gas line, which ignited the flames.
The homeowner said the driver took off.
“The whole house went up in flames in a matter of minutes. We ran out, of course, and we tried to open the door, we figured somebody was in the car, but the coward had already run down the road,” homeowner Mark McMahon said. “My son was sleeping just inside the wall when it went on fire, about a foot away. Everybody’s OK, that’s the main thing.”
The search continues for the driver of the SUV, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.
Police, firefighters and the power company are still on the scene assessing the damage.
No injuries were reported.