Prudential Center To Unveil World’s Largest Center-Hung Arena Scoreboard

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Prudential Center is set to unveil the largest in-arena, center-hung, high definition scoreboard in the world.
The scoreboard at the Devils’ home arena is almost four stories tall and is the NHL’s first 4K digital display scoreboard. Its first look comes when the Devils host the Colorado Avalanche in their season opener Saturday.
The scoreboard, built in connection with LED solutions company Trans-Lux, contains 20 individual displays, including four HD televisions.
Players featured will appear four times larger than they actually are. One of the four main screens is equivalent to nine main screens in Prudential Center’s previous scoreboard.
“From a production and viewing standpoint, this technology is changing the way games are watched,” Tranx-Lux President and CEO J.M. Allain said in a news release. “Videos are clearer, the colors are deeper and the video is four times more engaging.”
Little Caesars Arena, home of the Detroit Red Wings, had boasted the league’s largest center-hung scoreboard since it opened in September.
