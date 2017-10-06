Driver Abandons School Bus & Students In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A school bus driver in Queens apparently abandoned all the young children he was tasked with taking home Friday.
The bus and the children were found around 3:30 p.m. on 134th Street in South Ozone Park.
Witnesses said the driver pulled over on the side of the road and walked away.
The children attend the Al-Ihsan Academy nearby. School staffers and parents came to pick them up.
Witnesses said something seemed wrong, even before the driver took off.
“He was driving erratically behind me, almost ran into me. Then he pulled over, he hopped off the bus, and he ran to the corner and he ran around the corner,” one said.
Police are searching for the driver.
The bus has been removed from the scene. All of the kids are OK.