Thieves Take 7-Year-Old’s Blow-Up Hello Kitty In ‘Heartless’ Halloween Heist

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Someone stole decorations in a Halloween heist on Staten Island.

The ghoulish act was caught on camera, and on Friday, the family said they just want their property returned.

It’s not time to trick or treat yet, but video footage shows someone helping himself to a family’s beloved Halloween display.

“She doesn’t even want to talk about it because, I mean I get choked up,” Kevin Delehanty told CBS2’s Lisa Rozner.

Delehanty said the person stole projector lights, an inflatable Disney character and the most sentimental — a blow up Hello Kitty. He bought it for 7-year-old Isabella when she was born.

“She worked very hard on putting everything up,” he said.

It happened around 1 a.m. while the family was sleeping. The person carefully untied the characters, unplugged them, and left.

“People are heartless,” Eileen Pacheco said.

“You do something wrong, you never know, someone’s going to see you,” community leader Mike Reilly said.

Delehanty has a plea for the thief.

“No questions asked, just drop it off on the front step, and we’ll be done with it,” he said.

He said they tried to buy a new one, but the model is no longer available.