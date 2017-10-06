Times Square, Subway Stations & Concert Venues Targeted In Thwarted 2016 Terror Plot, Authorities Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Three men plotted terrorist attacks last summer in New York City in the name of ISIS, setting their sights on Times Square, subway stations and concert venues, authorities announced Friday.
One of the men, Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy, bought bomb-making materials but was arrested in May 2016 after traveling from Canada to New Jersey to stage the attacks, authorities said. His arrest came following an investigation in which an undercover FBI agent posed as an Islamic extremist.
According to criminal complaints, El Bahnasawy sent the undercover agent an image of Times Square with a smartphone message saying, “We seriously need to car bomb Times Square. Look at these crowds of people!”
In another, El Bahnasawy expressed a desire to “shoot up concerts cuz they kill a lot people. … We just walk in with guns in our hands. That’s how Paris guys did it,” the complaints said.
The complaints, which were unsealed Friday, did not name the venues.
The 19-year-old El Bahnasawy pleaded guilty in October 2016, but the case was sealed while the investigation continued.
A U.S. citizen, 19-year-old Talha Haroon, was arrested in Pakistan in 2016. Russell Salic, 37, was arrested in the Philippines last April.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)