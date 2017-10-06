WFAN Morning Show: NFL Week 5 Picks-Picks-Picks (Against The Spread)

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Finally on Friday the guys got to the wildly popular segment of the program where Boomer and Brian Jones offered up their “award-winning” NFL Picks-Picks-Picks against the spread for Week 5.
They are as follows:
1. – Panthers (+2) @ Lions — Boomer: Lions / Brian: Panthers
2. – Chiefs (+1) @ Texans — Boomer: Texans / Brian: Texans
3. – Chargers (+3) @ Giants — Boomer: Giants / Brian: Giants
4. – Jets @ Browns (Pick’em) — Boomer: Jets / Brian: Jets
Do with the above information however you see fit – and “may the force be with you”…