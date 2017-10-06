ALDS Updates: Yankees, Indians Tied At 2 Through 1 Inning

CLEVELAND (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees felt good about themselves for about two seconds.
Since losing the opener of the AL Division Series on Thursday, all they heard was how difficult it would be to even things against Indians ace Corey Kluber in Game 2.
Early on Friday, they appeared ready to climb back into the series, but it didn’t last.
The Bombers jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning, thanks to a two-run home run by Gary Sanchez. Following a four-pitch walk to Aaron Judge, Sanchez deposited a 3-2 pitch over the center field wall.
Kluber, who went 18-4 with a 2.25 ERA during the regular season, is a co-favorite for the Cy Young Award, along with Boston’s Chris Sale. But in addition to plating the two quick runs, the Yankees forced the veteran right-hander to throw 38 pitches.
Yankees starter CC Sabathia, however, gave it all back in the bottom half, serving up a two-run single to Carlos Santana.
Game 3 is on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium.