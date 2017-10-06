CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

ALDS Updates: Yankees, Indians Tied At 2 Through 1 Inning

Filed Under: Cleveland Indians, MLB playoffs, New York Yankees

CLEVELAND (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees felt good about themselves for about two seconds.

Since losing the opener of the AL Division Series on Thursday, all they heard was how difficult it would be to even things against Indians ace Corey Kluber in Game 2.

Early on Friday, they appeared ready to climb back into the series, but it didn’t last.

The Bombers jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning, thanks to a two-run home run by Gary Sanchez. Following a four-pitch walk to Aaron Judge, Sanchez deposited a 3-2 pitch over the center field wall.

Kluber, who went 18-4 with a 2.25 ERA during the regular season, is a co-favorite for the Cy Young Award, along with Boston’s Chris Sale. But in addition to plating the two quick runs, the Yankees forced the veteran right-hander to throw 38 pitches.

Yankees starter CC Sabathia, however, gave it all back in the bottom half, serving up a two-run single to Carlos Santana.

Game 3 is on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch