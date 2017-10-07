10/7 CBS2 Saturday Morning Weather Headlines

Morning!
Happy weekend, everyone. Expect mild temperatures this weekend and skies to be a mix of clouds with sun.
Sunday is the wetter half, with greater humidity. But first, Saturday will start mild & end mild. Expect widespread 60s across the area. Even in normally cool spots, the temps will be closer to 60° than 50°. The humidity will be prevalent all weekend, but it goes up Sunday ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nate. We are not “washed out” Sunday, but expect steadier showers by late in your day.
Have a fantastic weekend. G