Police: Man Steals $700, Credit Cards From Livery Cab Driver

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police say they are searching for a man who stole hundreds of dollars from a livery cab driver.
The 41-year-old driver picked up the suspect near Sanford Avenue and Main Street in Queens around 11:20 a.m. on Thursday, September 14, police said. He drove the man to Chinatown in Manhattan, before bringing him to a residence near 135th Street and 39th Avenue.
Police said the man asked the driver to go inside and help retrieve his property. When the driver returned, the man was gone, along with $700 and three of his credit cards.
The suspect is described as an Asian man, 25 to 30 years old, with a medium complexion, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the Crime Stoppers Website or texting them to 274637(CRIMES) then entering TIP577.