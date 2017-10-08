‘Walk With Us To Cure Lupus’ Heading To The Big Apple

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Next Saturday, thousands of people will put on their purple laces and take steps to help find a cure for lupus.

The chronic auto-immune disease affects about 1.5 million Americans and is most common in women ages 15 to 44.

Ken Farber, President and CEO of the Lupus Research Alliance stopped by to talk about the walk with CBS2’s Cindy Hsu.

The walk takes place next Saturday, October 14th, at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. Registration is at 8 a.m. and the walk starts at 9.

For more information on how you can get involved, visit the event’s website.

