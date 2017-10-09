ALDS Game 4 Updates: Yankees Look To Force Decisive Game 5 Vs. Indians

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Yankees are hoping for a return trip to Cleveland.

The Bronx Bombers are hosting the Indians on Monday night in Game 4 of their American League Division Series. Cleveland leads the best-of-five series 2-1.

The Yankees are sending Luis Severino to the mound on a rainy night. He went 14-6 with a 2.98 ERA during the regular season, but struggled so badly in last week’s AL wild-card game that he was pulled after recording just one out.

Starting for the Indians is right-hander Trevor Bauer (17-9, 4.19 ERA during the regular season). In Game 1 of the series, he allowed no runs and just two hits over 6 2/3 innings.

The Yankees avoided the sweep Sunday night with a 1-0 victory. Greg Bird’s solo home run of Andrew Miller accounted for the lone score.

Check back for updates throughout the game.

